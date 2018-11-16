Sentences for Ellie-May Coyle death welcomed

Child welfare charities have welcomed the 10 year sentence handed down to the former lovers found guilty of causing the death of Ellie-May Coyle.

Earlier this month jury found Lauren Coylee, 19, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge, guilty of causing or allowing the death of her 18 month old daughter, along with two child cruelty charges.

Lauren Coyle has been jailed for 10 years

Her ex-boyfriend Reece Hitchcott, 20, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, Preston, was found guilty of the same charges.

On the night she died, Ellie-May was bound with tight ligatures across her chest and legs and a duvet placed over her. Her bed had been pushed against a wall and the open sides enclosed by the slatted sides of a cot lashed together with ligatures and electrical flex and tied to the bed frame.

Today the pair were jailed for 10 years at Liverpool Crown Court An NSPCC spokesperson said: “Instead of providing comfort and protection to Ellie-May, Coyle and Hitchcott’s actions caused the defenceless toddler unthinkable distress which ultimately led to her death.

“Young children are entirely dependent on the adults who care for them and we all have a duty to look out for them. If you have concerns about a child, you can call the NSPCC helpline in confidence on 0808 800 5000.”