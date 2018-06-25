SEED in Preston offers support for mental health issues through Breathe Therapies

Going through an eating disorder can either make you or break you.

READ MORE: Click here for more stories

Donna Truman from Body Shop at Home with SEED volunteer Zahra Moreea during the SEED Fundraiser Well Being Night at their new premises on Preston

Luckily, for Shelley Perry it was the push she needed to not only help herself, but others too.

The 45-year-old began working in mental health services when she was 17, after suffering from anorexia and bulimia as a teenager.

Using her valued experience in the field, she launched Support and Education for Eating Disorders (SEED) in 2010, off Navigation Way, Preston, which provides services to tackle all aspects of mental health.

As part of its work, it also runs Breathe Therapies, which offers holistic treatments for eating disorders, weight management, health and wellbeing.

“I realised I had an eating disorder and I had to get myself better before I qualified to be an effective nurse. “I gave myself three years to get the help I needed and I found everyone around me was amazing.” Shelley Perry

Shelley says: “Growing up, I didn’t actually want to be a nurse.

“But I ended up doing work experience at school with people who had learning disabilities in a mental health home. I really enjoyed it and realised I was good at it.

“I specialised in eating disorders because I had one myself. I think people find it easier to talk to someone who has gone through the same issues and situation.

“I was very anxious and depressed. As I was in training, I realised I had an eating disorder and I had to get myself better before I qualified to be an effective nurse.

Jennifer Chapman and Helen Turner with Emma Dodgin from Temple Spa during the SEED Fundraiser Well Being Night at their new premises on Preston Docks

“I gave myself three years to get the help I needed and I found everyone around me was amazing.

“That is why I am so passionate about community support and early intervention, as without the help I got, I would have ended up in hospital.”

Once she qualified, Shelley began working at various mental health hospitals, including the Avondale Unit in Preston and The Priory Hospital.

But she felt there needed to be a support service for people with eating disorders in the area.

She adds: “There seemed to be no out patient treatment services for eating disorders in Lancashire, other than one in Nelson, where there is a two-year waiting list. So I decided to set something up and it just mushroomed from a support group once a month to a full treatment service. This is what people need.”

SEED has a dietician, a nutritional therapist, mental health nurses and eight self employed clinicians. The charity also has more than 20 volunteers who help to run the support groups, drop in services and carer’s advice information clinics. Trustees are also involved in the charity’s work.

Shelley adds: “We could not run this group without the support of the volunteers. They are amazing and so dedicated.”

SEED holds weekly drop-in sessions every Friday from 1pm until 3pm at its base in Quayside House, Quayside Court, Chain Caul Way, Preston Docks.

It also alternates between a support group and a carers’ information clinic each Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Treatments, such as reflexology, Indian head massages, and cognitive behavioural therapy, are available through Breathe Therapies from 9am until 9pm Monday to Saturday.

It also hosts wellbeing evenings every eight weeks, on the last Wednesday of the month, discussing various topics and offering taster sessions on treatments.

The next one will be Wednesday July 25.

Shelley adds: “We have a speaker who will discuss a particular health issue, for example, stress management, anxiety, benefits of reflexology and cognitive behavioural therapy. We also have a carer or a previous client who has experienced an issue relating to the topic, showing their journey and how they have been supported. This is really useful as people don’t understand the benefits of talking therapies. It also makes them feel more equipped to deal with things and enables people to empathise with others.”

Patients can be referred via a GP or a self referral.

There is a small cost for the Breathe treatments. For information call 0800 088 3151 or 0844 3915539 or email hello@seedlancashire.co.uk.