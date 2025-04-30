Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a former pub blighted by vandalism and arsonists have been urged to do more.

The former Rose of Farington in Stanifield Lane has suffered from a string of anti-social behaviour incidents and was broken into on April 28, with fire crews rushing to the scene after nearby residents reported black smoke rising from the building at around 9.15pm. Crews reported their suspicions to Lancashire Police after encountering a group of youths near the scene. Officers attended and a 15-year-old boy from Lytham St Annes was arrested on suspicion of arson.

The former pub is being converted into flats after closing in January. Preston-based Fylde Investments Ltd was given permission in 2022 to convert the pub into 10 flats, split across two floors. But the project was brought to a halt in March when South Ribble Borough Council ordered work on the building to be suspended. The Council said it concerned over the way work had been carried out at the site, prompting numerous complaints from those living in the area.

Work to convert the former Rose of Farington pub in Stanifield Lane, Leyland into new flats has been suspended | Google

Now the council’s enforcement teams will be in touch with the owners about security, according to local councillor Paul Wharton-Hardman. He said: “It is the owner's legal responsibility to properly secure the site — not the Council’s. However, when issues arise, Cllr. Jacky Alty and I act swiftly to protect our community. After the first break-in, we ensured planning officers attended within 24 hours, ordered that building work stop immediately, and conditions were put in place to make the site safe.

“Sadly, it’s clear that not all the conditions — particularly around site security — have been followed. Following last night's incident, police have attended again, and planning enforcement teams will now be contacting the owner, insisting that the site is properly secured without delay.

“As ward councillors, we have always taken residents' concerns seriously. At the very beginning of this planning process several years ago, I spoke out clearly on behalf of Cllr Jacky Alty and our community, opposing this development. Although we were not successful in stopping it at the planning stage, we remain committed to holding the developers to the rules. We will always do everything in our power to act when made aware of issues.”