Secret Woodland Rave coming to Preston

A major new festival is coming to Preston this summer.

The details are still mainly under wraps – but it could well be one of the major outdoor events of the year.

The “Secret Woodland Rave” will take place on June 21.

The venue has not yet been revealed, but a Preston park would be a good bet!

It runs from 8pm until 3am.

And fans of dance music are sure to be entertained.

Organisers Woodland Rave Events have posted details on Facebook of several events at various locations in 2019, including London, Bournemouth, Nottingham and Cardiff.

Announcing the Preston gig on Facebook, they said: “We have a preliminary date set!

“Coming to you this Summer. This is a new outdoor party set in a stunning location.

“Taking place over three bespoke stages with custom sound systems and much more.

“Revellers will experience a night of top class house, techno, drum’n’bass, grime, dub, reggae and loads more featuring guests from across the UK and Europe.”

Woodland Rave Events added: “Expect a hedonistic atmosphere of colour, magic and dance in a vibrant, natural and playful setting geared towards the open-minded party goer and clubbing enthusiast.

“These events will be the first of the kind in the UK.”

The organisers promise three stages, a cocktail bar, and camping.

The full DJ line-up will be announced soon.

Speculation about the mystery “woodland” venue is growing.

And the organisers’ description of a “Preston” venue may turn out to be quite loose.

Watch this space....