Second phase sold out at third Preston site

Lancashire-based Roundhouse Properties has completed the second phase of construction of 16 units at its third Momentum site in Preston

June saw the property business build and sell 22 units in the first phase of Momentum@Cuerden.

Now it has revealed it has completed and sold all 16 units in the second phase.

Existing tenants Precision Motion, North West Sealants and premium interior design company Vivocasa will be joined by Throne UK, Thrive Personal Training Studio, Evolve Document Solutions and Chorley-based Coopers Taxis .

The taxi firm is using Momentum@Cuerden to expand into South Ribble.

Jeremy Lefton, managing director of Bamber Bridge-based Roundhouse Momentum Development, said: “Progress on the site has been fantastic and we’re looking forward to welcoming our new tenants to it.

“We’ll be starting on the final phase in November, which will see 12 units being built.

“Demand for them is high and if our sites are a sign of the vitality of SMEs in the region, then they are in good health.”

Construction on the Preston site started in August 2017.

When it finishes at the end of 2018, the development will provide 37,800 Sq Ft of commercial space.

The property company is also in the process of securing planning for its Knowsley site which will be the first Momentum Business Centre outside of Lancashire.

Momentum@Cuerden Business Centre is adjacent to Roundhouse’s South Rings Office Village and opposite the property company’s South Preston Office Village complex.

Roundhouse describes itself as an experienced, dynamic and fresh business with new ideas.

Its tenants are varied – ranging from the public and private sector and are accommodated in units ranging in size from 60 Sq M (646 Sq Ft) to 2,192 Sq M (25,000 Sq Ft).