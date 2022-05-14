Second blaze in 24 hours: Reports of fire at former Odeon Cinema in Preston city centre

Four fire crews arrived on the scene earlier this afternoon, Saturday, May 14, after a member of the public called in the incident.

Reports suggest Syke Street was closed to the rear of the former cinema, with fire engines seen on Church Street.

This just hours after a large blaze at the derelict St Joseph's Orphanage, which was ablaze for hours last night (Friday).

The former Odeon Cinema building on Church Street (library pic)

Fire crews were still at the former St Joseph's Orphanage this morning after working through the night to bring the blaze in the upper floors and roof under control.

The first fire crews on the scene called for more back-up. Eventually there were 10 fire appliances at the incident.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment regarding the Odeon blaze.

The cinema has stood empty for over two decades since its closure in 1992.