Search is underway to find Steven Gill who is missing from Royal Blackburn Hospital

A man with links to Blackpool is missing from Royal Blackburn Hospital - with police becoming more concerned for the welfare.

46-year-old Steven Gill was last seen yesterday around 12.30pm at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

He is described as being 6ft 2in tall and of stocky build. He has a bald head and grey beard.

Steven was last seen wearing black hooded top with camouflage pattern across top half and green trainers.

He may be carrying a rucksack.

As well as Blackburn, Steven has links to Blackpool.

Anyone with information should contact Blackburn Police on 01254 353901, or failing that, 101, quoting log number 775 of August 2.