Search for missing Blackburn woman last seen five days ago continues as new CCTV image released

A new CCTV image of a missing Blackburn woman who was last seen five days ago has been released.

By Sean Gleaves
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 1:15pm

Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since Saturday (December 10), Lancashire Police said.

The 20-year-old is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with curly brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a red hoodie, scarf and grey trainers. She was also carrying a black and white bag.

If you have any information about where Ioan could be, call 101 quoting log number 1356 of December 11.

For immediate sightings, call 999.

Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since December 10 (Credit: Lancashire Police)