Search for missing Blackburn woman last seen five days ago continues as new CCTV image released
A new CCTV image of a missing Blackburn woman who was last seen five days ago has been released.
By Sean Gleaves
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 1:15pm
Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since Saturday (December 10), Lancashire Police said.
The 20-year-old is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with curly brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing black trousers, a red hoodie, scarf and grey trainers. She was also carrying a black and white bag.