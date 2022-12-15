Ioan Butnariu, who also uses the name Mariah, has not been seen since Saturday (December 10), Lancashire Police said.

The 20-year-old is described as around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build with curly brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing black trousers, a red hoodie, scarf and grey trainers. She was also carrying a black and white bag.

If you have any information about where Ioan could be, call 101 quoting log number 1356 of December 11.

For immediate sightings, call 999.