The search continues for a suspect after a dog walker in his 70s was left with a fractured collarbone following an attack in Penwortham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was assaulted by another dog walker on parkland near Margaret Road at around 5pm on Tuesday.

He sustained a fractured collarbone and “facial injuries” in the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers want to speak to this man after a pensioner was attacked while walking his dog in Penwortham | Lancashire Police

Officers have today renewed their CCTV appeal to identify a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although the image isn’t of the highest quality, his yellow t-shirt is distinctive.

“If you are this man, we ask you to come forward and speak to us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, around 6ft 2in tall.

He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark shorts, and a baseball cap, and was walking a “very small” dog off the lead, which police believe could be called Oli.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0988 of April 8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.