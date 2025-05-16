Search continues for suspect after man in his 70s left with fractured collarbone in Penwortham attack

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 16th May 2025, 13:54 BST
The search continues for a suspect after a dog walker in his 70s was left with a fractured collarbone following an attack in Penwortham.

The victim was assaulted by another dog walker on parkland near Margaret Road at around 5pm on Tuesday.

He sustained a fractured collarbone and “facial injuries” in the attack.

Officers want to speak to this man after a pensioner was attacked while walking his dog in Penworthamplaceholder image
Officers have today renewed their CCTV appeal to identify a man they wish to speak to as part of their investigation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Although the image isn’t of the highest quality, his yellow t-shirt is distinctive.

“If you are this man, we ask you to come forward and speak to us.”

The man is described as being between 30 and 40 years old, around 6ft 2in tall.

He was wearing a yellow t-shirt, dark shorts, and a baseball cap, and was walking a “very small” dog off the lead, which police believe could be called Oli.

If you recognise the man or have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0988 of April 8.

Information can also be reported online via the Lancashire Police website at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

