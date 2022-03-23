Search continues for missing Accrington teenager Megan Holland, 17, last seen in Preston seven days ago
The search for a missing Accrington teenager continues as concerns grow for her welfare.
By Sean Gleaves
Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, 11:39 am
Megan Holland was last seen in the Orchard Street area of Preston at around 6pm on March 16.
The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, of very slim build, with shoulder length brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, jeans and black trainers with a thick white sole.
“We are now growing concerned for her welfare as she has since failed to return to her home address,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1469 of March 16.
For immediate sightings call 999.
