Megan ​Holland was last seen in the Orchard Street area of Preston at around 6pm on March 16.

The 17-year-old is described as 5ft 2in tall, of very slim build, with shoulder length brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a grey jumper, jeans and black trainers with a thick white sole.

“We are now growing concerned for her welfare as she has since failed to return to her home address,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1469 of March 16.

For immediate sightings call 999.

