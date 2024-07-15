Scouts get pedalling at the UK Scout Car Races!

The national Scout Car Races were back in Blackpool since we last hosted the event 7 years ago! It is an annual pedal car race for all Scouts and volunteers to race against each other to win the ultimate Grand Prix prize.

Following the sad passing of Scout Car legend, Steve Williamson, in 2021, a group of dedicated volunteers from Manchester Scouts, headed up by Gary Hollingsworth and Jonathan Bentham alongside a team of from Blackpool Scouts took on the mammoth task of getting Scout Car Races back up and running.

16 Cub Scout teams (ages 8-10) , 18 Scout teams (ages 10-14) and 7 Explorer Scout teams (ages 14-18) turned the college car park into their very own racetrack! Complete with commentary and pit lanes. Scout Groups travelled from Matlock, Barnsley, Manchester, Yorkshire, Rossendale and Brailsford to take on teams from Blackpool in a series of sprints, championships and Grand Prixs to determine who would go home with the trophies.

Despite a wet start to the day making driving conditions a little trickier, the sun made an appearance, and the event was a success with 5th Blackpool Scouts (based on St. Walburgas Road) taking home 2nd place in the Scouts Grand Prix and 44th Blackpool Scouts (based at St. John Vianney) taking home the trophy for fastest lap in the Cub Scouts Championship Race. Volunteers even got in on the action with the best turnout for a leaders race in recent years, seeing the competitive side come out in some whilst others were beaten by a broken bike chain.

All in all, a well organised, well attended and thoroughly enjoyed day was had by all, with Scouts from first time entrant, 2nd Rossendale, describing it as “the best day ever”.

Here's to the next event! You can find out more about the UK Scout Car Races at ukscoutcarraces.co.uk. And more information on joining Scouts locally at blackpoolscouts.org.uk.

