Schoolboy, 14, treated for stab wounds after Preston attack

A 14-year-old is being treated in hospital for "serious" stab wounds after an attack in Preston last night.

Police today issued an appeal for information about the incident which happened in Samuel Street, Fishwick ar around 11.30pm.

Officers say they were called after the victim attended the Royal Preston Hospital with wounds to his arm, hand, leg and ankle.

His injuries are said to be serious. but not life threatening. It is believed he was attacked by a group of men.

Three people have been arrested and police say enquiries are on-going.

Chief Insp Steve Sansbury said: “I would like to reassure people that we believe this was a targeted attack but I appreciate this will have caused concern for the public in this area and people will see extra police officers out an about on the streets.

"People should feel free to approach an officer if they have any concerns or information they feel could help.

“We need the community to work with us and report any information to the police.

"If you know anything in relation to this incident or indeed any potential on-going criminal activity in the area, please contact us as soon as possible.”

The three men arrested on suspicion of GBH with intent are said to be aged 21, 22 and 24. They remain in police custody at this time.

The incident in Preston comes as Lancashire Constabulary supports a week of action aimed at reducing knife crime.

Operation Sceptre, which runs from March 11th to 15th, is a national campaign targeting knife crime and those who carry knives.

A spokesman said: "While Lancashire is not experiencing the same tragic levels of knife crime seen in other parts of the country, we are keen to stress that any incident involving a knife could have deadly consequences and destroy lives.

"And while there is a focus on activity during this week, our commitment to taking knives off the streets will continue longer term and involve key partners including schools and colleges, health services and trading standards."

Chief Supt Neil Ashton, joint Head of Crime at Lancashire Constabulary, said: “Too many families have been affected by knife crime and just one person being stabbed is one too many. The consequences of carrying and using a knife can be devastating and potentially life-threatening.

"We take all reports of offences involving a knife extremely seriously and we will continue to use all the powers at our disposal – such as Section 60 orders – in areas where we identify there is an issue."