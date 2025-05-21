A vibrant mobile street food experience is set to shake up school lunchtimes across the North of England.

Southport-based Mellors Catering Services, the award-winning school food provider, has officially launched its latest foodie innovation—the Tuk Truck—across the north and the Midlands.

Pupils can explore exciting cuisines and global cultures through food—turning lunchtimes into a tantalising foodie adventure. Menu highlights include:

- Pan-Asian chicken bowls

- Fresh and zesty Mexican tacos

- Soft bao buns filled with pulled chicken

- Greek-style gyros

Each dish is served with a side of culture—offering students a chance to learn about the

origins, ingredients, and stories behind the food.

As a family-run business, originally starting in Southport, Mellors is known for deliveringfresh ideas to school dining. Following the success of their iconic Big Red Bus, this new initiative is designed to inspire students to explore new tastes, develop a positive relationship with food, and learn about cultures through cuisine.

“The Tuk Truck is more than just a fun way to serve lunch—it’s an invitation for young people to try something new, discover flavours from around the world, and learn about different cultures in a delicious and engaging way,” said Danielle Watkins, Head of Nutrition and Food Development at Mellors.

Tony Trainor, CEO of Mellors, said: “The Tuk Truck is a real passion project and the perfect way to celebrate our 30th anniversary. It brings together everything we stand for—fresh thinking, fun experiences, and making a meaningful difference at lunchtime. We’re thrilled with the response so far.”

Tony added: “We’re always exploring new innovative ways to raise the bar in school catering and push boundaries—creating fun, engaging, and educational food experiences that encourage students to enjoy fresh, nutritious meals. The Tuk Truck is a great example of this, sparking interest in world cultures and cuisines while making mealtimes memorable.”

Coming Soon to a School Near You

The Tuk Truck is now officially on tour, and it could be stopping at a school near you next.