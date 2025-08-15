Bosses at the Trust which runs the Royal Preston Hospital and Chorley hospital have warned patients to be extra vigilent to scam calls.

This week the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals has issued advice following reports of calls received from people pretending to be from an NHS organisation in Preston.

They said: “Two telephone numbers – 01772 789652 and 01772 429352 – have been making calls to patients asking for personal information and our Switchboard has confirmed that these are not legitimate telephone numbers.”

Scam calls

What to do if you get one of these calls

The Trust said: “If you receive a call from either of these numbers, please do not engage with the caller or provide any personal information to the questions they ask. If you have any concerns or would like to check the legitimacy of any calls you receive, please contact the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals switchboard team on 01772 524555.”