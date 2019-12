Scooter riders spread Christmas cheer on their annual selection box run at the weekend.

Riders on Vespas, Lambrettas and Scomadi scooters dressed in their Santa best delivered the selection boxes to the children's warned at Royal Preston Hospital on Sunday.

The Preston and District Scooterists RPH Childrens Ward Selection Box run

From left, Sean McIlwaine, Paddy O'Rourke and Tommy Martin

The Preston and District Scooterists RPH Childrens Ward Selection Box run

Margaret Sherrington

