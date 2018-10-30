Sam supports St Catherine’s Hospice with her Wills Week scheme

A 21-year-old is proving it’s never too early to write a will – as she plans for her future while supporting St Catherine’s Hospice’s Wills Week initiative.

Sam Doran, from Hoghton, has decided now is the time to get her affairs in order and formally record her wishes as she’s recently started her first full-time job.

She is taking advantage of the St Catherine’s Hospice annual Wills Week scheme – this year being held from November 12 to 16 – which sees a host of reputable solicitors waive their usual will-writing fees in return for a donation to

St Catherine’s.

It means people can have a professionally-written will for a reduced rate, with their contribution being used to fund the hospice’s specialist palliative and end-of-life care for local people.

“You’re never too young to write a will,” Sam says.

“Once you’ve done it, it’s one less thing to worry about.

“It will give me peace of mind that my money and property are going to those I love, because it doesn’t automatically go to your next of kin if you don’t have a will, so you can’t leave it to chance.

“It will also make it easier for my family when the time comes, because it will be made clear to them what I want so they’ll know that they’re carrying out my wishes – not just with regards to my money, but also which church I want my funeral to take place at and where I want to be buried.

“Understandably I hope we’re talking about the very distant future and you can update your will over time if your circumstances change.

“I don’t get emotional thinking about it. I just started to think, ‘what would happen to my savings and investments like my car if something were to happen?’

“I want to make sure my loved ones are taken care of.

“My mum works for St Catherine’s and she took part in Wills Week last year, so I felt that now was a good time for me to do it too.”

A minimum donation of £95 is required for each will, or £145 for mirror wills.

There is no obligation to leave a donation to St Catherine’s Hospice in your will during Wills Week.

But Sam adds: “There are so many positive aspects to the scheme.

“I’m getting a will written at a reduced rate while helping St Catherine’s.

“The hospice will receive my donation from Wills Week straight away to help people now, and my donation in my will is there to help the cause in years to come, which makes me feel really proud.”

Solicitors taking part are Birchall Blackburn Law, Forbes, Harrison Drury, Marsden Rawsthorn, Roebucks, Vincents, and Worralls.

Appointments for Wills Week book up fast.

For an information pack with all the details you need to make an appointment from November 12 to 16, visit www.stcatherines.co.uk or call 01772 629171.