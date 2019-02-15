Salvatore’s in Penwortham crowned Restaurant of the Year for the second time

The owners of a popular Italian restaurant have thanked their loyal customers after being crowned Restaurant of the Year for the second time.

Salvatore’s in Penwortham started out as a small takeaway in the early 1990s before the community caught on.

Over time it became the much-loved family restaurant we know today.

Francesca Vivace, assistant manager, said: “I think it just shows how amazing our customers are really. That’s the main thing about the restaurant. It’s a local Italian.

“We know a lot of our customers by name. We try to give a real personal service, kind of like you’re going into a family home.

“Our customers are like our family and that’s how Italian restuarants are traditionally.”

It’s a fitting tribute for the Vivace sisters after the sudden death of their father, Salvatore, last year.

Francesca said: “He would be proud of everyone. The staff were like family to him. He would be proud of everybody and himself.

“It was his life, for him to know the customers supported him like that.

“My dad absolutely loved his customers.”

And 2019 is set to be a golden year for the restaurant with not only another award to their name but a major refurbishment planned.

Salvatore’s will close on March 3 and reopen on March 23.

Francesca said: “It will still be the same staff, same food, same Italian restaurant.”