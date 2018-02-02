Salt Ayre Leisure Centre bags top award

Lancaster City Council has won a prestigious award for its successful redevelopment of Salt Ayre Leisure Centre.

The council picked up the Connected Procurement and Commissioning gong at the iNetwork Innovation Awards.

The award celebrates the innovative approach taken by the council to the commissioning and procurement of a partner to revitalise the ageing centre.

A team of experts was formed from across the council to lead the project, ensuring that the knowledge, skills, capacity and experience needed were involved from the first concept meeting.

This team was instrumental in commissioning a specialist leisure development partner, Alliance Leisure, to transform the facility.

The renovation of the centre has seen a significant increase in the number of local residents using the facilities and new clubs are extending and broadening the offer.

Further evidence shows that visitors are now travelling from out of the district.

Coun Darren Clifford, cabinet member with responsibility for sport and leisure, said: “From the outset it was evident that Salt Ayre had to change its offer to increase the number of customers and income and reduce the operating cost to the council and secure its future.

“This was a large and complex project and the team have delivered a redevelopment that has exceeded all expectations.

“This award celebrates that work and everyone involved should be proud of what they have helped the council to deliver – a hub for fitness and leisure.”