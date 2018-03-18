Safety warning after cooking fire averted in Preston

Fire officers have issued a safety warning after an unattended grill at a Preston home sparked an emergency call-out.

A crew attended a property on St Thomas' Road in the city around 12.30pm on Sunday, March 18.

An occupant had "inadvertently" switched the grill on instead of another part of the cooker, the fire service said.

The plastic handle of a pan left inside the grill melted and smoke started to fill the kitchen as a result.

But the occupant was alerted to the danger because of the smell of the developing smoke.

Crew Manager Mick Hayes said: "It's reminder not to leave your cooking unattended so that if things do wrong they can be sorted sooner rather than later.

"The grill was pre-heated by accident, there wasn't too much smoke and it was quite low key in the end."