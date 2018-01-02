SafeNet in Preston marks 40 years

Preston-based SafeNet Domestic Abuse Services has celebrated its 40th anniversary with a spectacular Ruby Ball fund-raiser.

Staff from across The Calico Group and their families attended the charity ball at the Dunkenhalgh Hotel and Spa.

Dressed in red, party goers enjoyed a three course meal, fun performances, and celebrated all of SafeNet’s remarkable achievements in supporting victims of domestic abuse. The final total is yet to be counted but ticket sales alone raised £3,450.

Anthony Duerden, chief executive of The Calico Group, said: “We’re extremely proud of the life-saving work SafeNet does. The 40th anniversary celebrations have been a perfect opportunity to recognise the amazing work of staff and volunteers and the vital difference they make to people’s lives.”