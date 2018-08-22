Runaway Burnley bride and groom hope family and friends will join them on their big day

Both the bride AND groom will be making a run for it when Faron Jones ties the knot with her fiance Gareth Case!



But the lovestruck duo will still be Mr and Mrs at the end of their wedding day...once they have completed the Burnley parkrun.

For they plan to take part in the run in the grounds of Towneley Park just a few hours before they take their vows in the hall on Saturday

The couple, both 25, hit on the idea as a great way to promote and raise money for the Alzheimer's Society, a charity they are both passionate about.

And so far they have raised the grand total of £300.

Former Burnley woman Faron is a nurse who specialises in dementia care at The Harbour mental health hospital in Blackpool and both their families have been touched by the disease.

Faron, who went to Ightenhill Primary and Hameldon High schools, said: "We are great supporters of Parkrun and it’s positive impact on mental and physical health and it’s link with dementia charities, and feel privileged that we will be able to take part in such a community event on our wedding day.

"Although that could be most people's idea of hell.

"I have seen what a difference proper care and vital research can have on an individuals and their families life, and how someone affected by dementia can still live well with the right support."

The couple, who met in freshers' week at Lancaster University and now live in Preston, will be making sure everyone spots them as they are dressing up as a comedy wedding couple for the run.

Faron will sport a tutu and Gareth, who is studying for a PhD in Maths at Lancaster University, will be wearing a top hat.

And they have even persuaded a few friends and family to join in with them.

Faron added: "We hope it doesn't rain and it will be a magical morning."

So far the couple have raised £300 and anyone who wishes to make a donation to help is asked to go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/weddingparkrun.