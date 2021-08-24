Rubbish fire spreads to four-storey building in Preston

A fire involving a "quantity of waste" spread to an adjacent four-storey building in Preston.

By Sean Gleaves
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:30 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 5:32 pm

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge rushed to the scene in Church Street at around 6.40am today (August 24).

A "quantity of waste" had caught alight before spreading to an adjacent four-storey building approximately 40x60m in size, the fire service said.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, breaking-in tools, a partner saw, and Milwaukee tools to extinguish the flames.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

No injuries were reported.

Crews remained in attendance for around two and a half hours.

Read More

Read More
Tributes paid to 'incredible' young man from Chorley who died after New Longton ...

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 per month for the first two months. Try us today by clicking HERE.

Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge were sent to the scene in Church Street.