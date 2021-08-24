Rubbish fire spreads to four-storey building in Preston
A fire involving a "quantity of waste" spread to an adjacent four-storey building in Preston.
Four fire engines from Preston, Penwortham and Bamber Bridge rushed to the scene in Church Street at around 6.40am today (August 24).
A "quantity of waste" had caught alight before spreading to an adjacent four-storey building approximately 40x60m in size, the fire service said.
Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, breaking-in tools, a partner saw, and Milwaukee tools to extinguish the flames.
No injuries were reported.
Crews remained in attendance for around two and a half hours.
