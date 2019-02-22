RSPCA to reopen its Preston branch next month after long-running probe into standards

A Preston animal rescue centre that closed in mysterious circumstances following an investigation has announced a date for its reopening.

RSPCA bosses shut their shelter in Ribbleton in December 2017 after concerns were voiced "that the operation of the centre" was not meeting the RSPCA’s "high standards."

The charity, which is funded by donations from local people, refused to reveal any details of the investigation or what allegations had been made.

It has now announced that the Preston and District Branch Animal Centre, which last month appointed a new manager, will reopen on Sunday, March 10.

RSPCA Regional Operations Manager for the North West, Anne Corbishley, said: “We’re very excited to be able to re-open the centre to the public.

“It has taken a while but we’ve done a lot of work at the centre to ensure that we can deliver high standards of care to our animals.

"This includes new ventilation in the cattery and new fencing around the dog exercise paddocks.

"We are really proud of the improvements that have been made.”

New animal centre manager Mark Allen said: “We can’t wait to re-open the centre and I would encourage anyone interested in adopting a cat or a dog to come and visit us.”

When the branch closed abruptly in 2017, the animals in the shelter were transferred to other centres around the region.

Through the closure, the charity has continued to help animals in the area throughout the centre’s closure, providing a clinic on Lancaster Road, Preston and welfare assistance to owners who cannot afford treatment for their own animals.