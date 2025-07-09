Two newborn kittens hand-reared by the RSPCA are now looking for new homes, nearly three months after they were cruelly abandoned and left to fend for themselves in a litter bin in Lancashire.

The kittens, who were between three and five days old, were found along with their two siblings in a Tesco shopping bag in a litter bin in Penwortham in April after a member of the public heard them crying.

Wrapped in a blanket, they each weighed 120 grams (4.23 ounces) and still had their umbilical cords attached.

The RSPCA was alerted and they were collected from the person who found them by Animal Rescue Officer Mike Man and taken to the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital for examination and treatment.

They were then placed in the care of Anne Mitchell, Animal Care Manager at the RSPCA’s Southport, Ormskirk & District Branch, who has been hand-rearing kittens for 40 years.

An incubator funded by supporters of the Branch made a "huge difference" in helping the cats, who now each weigh over 1kg.

The litter - three females called Buttercup, Daisy and Foxy and a male called Bud were placed in two incubators and fed around the clock every two to three hours.

Anne said: “It’s never easy with newborn kittens as they need to be constantly monitored.

“The first eight weeks can be tricky, especially when the time comes to wean them as the mother cat usually instinctively knows when to do this.

“We now have two incubators, one of which was fundraised by our supporters, and they have made a huge difference as it means we can provide a constant, warm temperature which is absolutely critical for newborn kittens as they can’t regulate their own body temperature effectively for the first few weeks of life.”

Once the kittens were old enough they were placed in a foster home to help them become more socialised and familiar with a home environment.

The kittens are thriving three months on | RSPCA

Anne added: “I can normally tell quite quickly if a litter is going to pull through and I was quietly optimistic with this group.

“They went from strength to strength and started to play and interact with one another in that lovely way that kittens do.

“I think I must have bottle fed hundreds of kittens over the years but it always makes me smile when someone comes into the centre and says, ‘we adopted one of your hand-rears,’ and they show me a picture.

“It’s a lovely feeling knowing you helped that kitten many years ago and they have gone on to lead a happy and healthy life.”

Bud and Foxy are enjoying life with a new family after they were rehomed last week, but their siblings Buttercup and Daisy and many other adult cats and kittens are still waiting at the branch’s animal centre.

The RSPCA is continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to call the charity’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01496008. | RSPCA

Enquiries and checks for CCTV were carried out in the wooded area on Hill Road South, between Stricklands Lane and Abbot Meadow, where the kittens were found.

The RSPCA is continuing to appeal to anyone with information about the incident to call the charity’s appeal line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference number 01496008.