Royal Preston Hospital holds event for Cervical Cancer Prevention Week

Staff at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust aim to raise awareness about cervical cancer during a week-long campaign.

As part of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, which runs from Monday, January 21 to Sunday, January 27, the gynae-oncology specialist nurses and Macmillan team at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals will be holding an information stand at the main entrance to the Royal Preston Hospital site this Tuesday, January 22, from 9.30am until 12.30pm.

Cervical Cancer Prevention Week aims to promote women attending their cervical screening examinations when invited, and to take up the HPV vaccination between the ages off 11-18.

Every day, nine women in the UK are diagnosed with cervical cancer, and three women will lose their lives to the disease every day too. Cervical cancer is the most common cancer in women under 35 but can be prevented through cervical screening and the HPV vaccination.

Read more: Cervical cancer: The symptoms, causes and treatment and Thousands of Lancashire women at risk after 'appalling' cancer screening letters error



Michelle Davis, Macmillan Information and Support Officer at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “The Macmillan Information Support team has displayed posters and information around the hospitals prior to the week to remind women about the importance of cervical cancer screening. During Cervical Cancer Prevention Week, we want to educate as many people as possible to know how they can reduce their risk of the disease. We have a large selection of information on cervical cancer, HPV and cervical screening, for people to obtain from us and we hope this will encourage cervical screening attendance.”

Lisa Nicholson, Macmillan Gynae Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “One in four women do not accept their invitation for their cervical screening test when invited. Smear tests prevent 75 per cent of cervical cancers.”

Sandra Murray, Macmillan Gynae Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist at Lancashire Teaching Hospitals, said: “By raising awareness of cervical screening, helping to remove the barriers and worries about attending we hope that we can improve attendance for cervical screening and raise awareness of the symptoms and signs of cervical cancer. We will have leaflets and support cards to educate about screening, signs and symptoms. We will also be available to answer any questions people may have.”