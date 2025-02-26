A town centre cocktail and tapas bar has gone on the market, two years after opening.

Thyme in Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth, Rossendale, is known for it’s range of food, including cheese and charcuterie boards, Sunday roasts, as well as drinks. It has top reviews on Google, Facebook and Trip Advisor, and turned over £119,753 in the year ending October 2024.

The venue opened in 2023 after a £90,000 refurbishment of the ground floor of the former bank building, and the agent states that the first floor accommodation is “almost fully refurbished”, with a large five bedroom apartment looking ti command around £1,100 per month in rental income.

It’s now being offered for sale for £445,000.

Thyme in Burnley Road, Crawshawbooth | Blacks Business Brokers/Rightmove

Agents Blacks Business Brokers said: “The business is ideally suited to a hands-on owner-operator but due to our client's other business commitments being higher than anticipated, the business and property are offered for sale. This presents an excellent opportunity for a new owner-operator or team to take the business to the next level.”

Thyme, Crawshawbooth | Blacks Business Brokers/Rightmove

The restaurant is presented in an open-plan design with seating for aroiund 40 people. The bar is positioned to the side with kitchen, storage and food preparation area behind. All business areas are fully equipped.