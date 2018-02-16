Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston welcomes new chairman Peter Mileham

The man who put the “Rosemere” into Rosemere Cancer Centre, has been appointed the foundation’s new chairman.

Peter Mileham with his wife Shelagh

Former High Sheriff of Lancashire, Peter Mileham, who chose the centre and charity’s name, has taken the new role following Dennis Benson’s retirement.

Back when Rosemere was formed, Peter was the marketing director of Liquid Plastics, now Sika Preston. He came up with the suggestion Rosemere, combining the red rose of Lancashire with the meres (lakes) of the Lake District.

He initially joined the charity’s management committee almost 20 years ago and served for three years until his appointment as National President of the British Chambers of Commerce, which involved much travel abroad, made it impossible for him to continue.

While on the charity’s management committee he worked with the county’s Lord Lieutenant to invite HRH Prince Edward and his wife Sophie to the centre to chat with staff and patients.They also hosted a fund-raising dinner for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

More recently the father-of-two from Preston has serve on the foundation’s 20 Years Anniversary Appeal Committee.

Sue Thompson, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer, said: “It’s with great pleasure we welcome Peter, such a longstanding friend and supporter, as our new chairman. Given we are in the throes of celebrating the centre and foundation’s 20th anniversaries, it seems especially fitting to have Peter back and at the charity’s helm.”

Peter, who is who is a Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire and was awarded an OBE in 2016 for services to the county, said: “Dennis did a tremendous job and his shoes will be hard to fill. However, I am looking forward to bringing everything I can to my new role in terms of my whole-hearted commitment.”

Peter has a very personal reason for wanting to help the foundation, as he lost his wife Shelagh, who was a patient at the centre, to cancer last year.

The grandfather-of-two is also an Honorary Fellow of UCLan and a trustee of Blackburn Cathedral.