Rooney's BMW on sale in Blackpool after the soccer star lost his licence

Wayne Rooney's eco-friendly BMW supercar has been put up for sale on Auto Trader after he was banned from the roads for drink-driving.

The Everton striker, 32, is the only owner of the 2015 BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid which will do 0-62mph in 4.4 seconds and hit 155mph.

And while the Beemer is rapid, it is also green - with the striking motor capable of 134mpg.

Rooney was banned from driving for two years after he was caught drink-driving during a now infamous night in Cheshire.

He has now sold it to an approved BMW dealership in Blackpool, which is advertising it on Auto Trader for £64,995.

This is around £50,000 less than the price Rooney paid when he took delivery of the i8 in January 2015.

The BMW, with 8,000 miles on the clock, has 20-inch alloy wheels, heated seats, sat-nav, Harman Kardon speakers and a head-up display.

It is fitted with a 1.5-litre engine and an electric motor which develops a combined 360bhp.

Erin Baker, Auto Trader editorial director, said: "It's refreshing to see a footballer driving a hybrid, rather than a Chelsea tractor or gas-guzzling supercar, and even more so to see a footballer's car in a sober colour.

"The trend with more premiership stars plugging-in also reflects the UK car market.

"Auto Trader data for December 2017 shows that searches for electric vehicles were up 56 per cent year-on-year - with hybrid vehicles also showing a substantial 50 per cent rise in searches.

"Electric and hybrid adoption continues to grow across the UK as manufacturers invest in more affordable and desirable models and car buyers become more aware of the benefits of driving an alternatively fueled vehicle."

While new car sales fell for the first time in six years in 2017, demand for alternatively-fuelled cars like Rooney's old BMW continues to increase.

Figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders show there were 119,821 AFVs sold in 2017, an increase of 34.8 per cent on 2016.