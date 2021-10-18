Roof of four-storey building catches fire in Lancaster

Four fire engines from Lancaster, Morecambe and Bolton-le-Sands were called to the scene in South East Drive at around 12.45pm today (October 18).

An aerial ladder platform and a support pump from Preston was also requested.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet and a Milwaukee reciprocating saw to extinguish the flames.

Crews were at the scene for one hour and 20 minutes.

