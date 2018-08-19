Robins and Day in Preston holds classic car show for Rosemere

Classic cars collectively worth a six figure sum went on show at a Preston car dealership to raise funds for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Owners of MGs, AC Cobras, BMWs, Triumphs and others paid an entry fee of between £3 and £5 to show their vehicles in what was the second annual car show hosted by Robins and Day garage and organised by service supervisor Nick Green, who put his own MG BGT into the display.

The £300 raised by the car show takes the total donated to Rosemere Cancer Foundation by Robins & Day to almost £3,000 over the past 18 months with the dealership now a year and a half into a two year commitment to the charity.

Besides its car shows, there have been donations on cars sold, prize draws, Christmas jumper days and sponsorship money from a coast to coast cross country staff cycle.