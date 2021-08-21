Roads closed in New Longton after serious collision
Several roads in the New Longton area have been closed this morning following a serious road traffic collision.
The incident is thought to involve several vehicles, including a moped.
South Ribble Police said on social media: "We have had to close multiple roads in New Longton due to a road traffic collision.
"Sheephill Lane, Cathrow Drive, Hugh Barn Lane and Southfield Drive are currently all closed.
"An update will be provided once the area is reopened."
