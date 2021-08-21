Roads closed in New Longton after serious collision

The incident is thought to involve several vehicles, including a moped.

South Ribble Police said on social media: "We have had to close multiple roads in New Longton due to a road traffic collision.

"Sheephill Lane, Cathrow Drive, Hugh Barn Lane and Southfield Drive are currently all closed.

The collision was thought to involved several vehicles

"An update will be provided once the area is reopened."

