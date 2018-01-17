Road closures and changes for Greyhound Bridge repairs

Road closures will soon come into force to get ready for major repairs to Greyhound Bridge in Lancaster.

Lancashire County Council is alerting people to changes being made to roads over the next two weeks.

There will be an escalation of work being carried out on Morecambe Road, Owen Road, Lune Street and Parliament Street in preparation for the closure of Greyhound Bridge Road on Monday January 29.

The bulk of the works will be carried out off-peak and overnight, primarily with mobile single lane closures.

Overnight on Thursday 25 and Friday 26 January between the hours of 7pm and 7am there will be a closure in place on Parliament Street.

Traffic wishing to travel north via Caton Road will be diverted at the Parliament Street/Bulk Road junction via Greyhound Bridge Road, Morecambe Road and Skerton Bridge.

The final changes to the road network being put in place while Greyhound Bridge is closed will start at 7pm on Friday January 26 and continue through the weekend.

The switchover to two-way running on Skerton Bridge is planned to take place mid-afternoon on Sunday January 28.

Traffic management teams will be in place at all key junctions to assist traffic getting used to the new layout through Sunday night and throughout the day on Monday.

Businesses will be remain open as usual throughout the works. Refurbishment of the bridge includes: concrete repairs and recasting around bridge joints, replacement of bridge joints, repainting of parapet, piers and superstructure, replacing road surface and footway, and waterproofing the bridge deck.