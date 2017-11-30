Road closed in Preston after large fire breaks out at business

Several roads have been closed in Preston this morning after a large fire broke-out at a commercial property, say police.

More than 30 firefighters are battling the fire which broke out in the early hours at building on Manchester Road.

The northbound carriageway of Manchester Road has been closed between Avenham Lane and Church Street.

Fire officers are conducting a search of the propery amid fears that LPG cannisters may have been stored at the rear of the property.

Members of the public are advised to seek alternative routes as the road is expected to remain closed throughout rush-hour.

A spokesman for the police said: "We were called by fire services who informed us about a fire at Preston Carpets.

"They are conducting searches of the building and there are concerns that LPG canisters may be located at the rear of the property.

"It seems they will be there for some time yet."

Diversions are in place.