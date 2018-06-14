Road closed after house partially collapses in Preston

A road has been closed in Preston after the wall of a house partially collapsed, say the police.

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight on Wednesday.

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight

Read more stories: Woman jumps from first floor flat to escape 'severe' fire in Preston



Police were contacted by concerned residents at around 7.45am on Thursday and a road block was put in place.

A police spokesman said: "We have put a road block on because there are bricks that have fallen into the middle of the road."