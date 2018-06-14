Road closed after house partially collapses in Preston

A road has been closed in Preston after the wall of a house partially collapsed, say the police.

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight on Wednesday.

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight

Read more stories: Woman jumps from first floor flat to escape 'severe' fire in Preston

Police were contacted by concerned residents at around 7.45am on Thursday and a road block was put in place.

A police spokesman said: "We have put a road block on because there are bricks that have fallen into the middle of the road."

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight

Acregate Lane at the junction of Werner Road has been closed after bricks fell from the gable end of a property into the road overnight