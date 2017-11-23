Road blocked in Preston after crash

A road was closed in Preston after a car crashed into a traffic light, say police.

The accident happened at the junction of Peddars Lane and Watery Lane at around 9.35am on Thursday, November 23.

Peddars Lane was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A spokesman for the Fire Service said: "We were called out to a one car crash in Preston.

"Two engines attended from Penwortham and Preston. Paramedics attended and helped the man out of his car.

"There were no apparent injuries to the driver. We made the scene safe."

A traffic light is believed to have been damaged in the accident.