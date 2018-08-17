RNLI lifeboat called out to recover boat adrift on the River Lune

HM Coastguard requested Morecambe’s RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew to intercept an empty rowing boat that was drifting down the River Lune.

This was the third callout in three days for the RNLI crews.

There were concerns that the boat could pose a navigational hazard or endanger a member of the public attempting to recover it.

Launching at Snatchems at 2pm on Thursday August 16 outside the Golden Ball Inn, the inshore lifeboat sailed upstream and quickly located the boat which had been washed from its mooring at Halton by the heavy rain.

The volunteer lifeboat crew then towed the craft back to their launch site, where they handed it over to a grateful owner who was waiting with a trailer.

The crew then returned to station.