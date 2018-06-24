Right at Home in Preston baked cakes for Alzheimer's Society

Have your say

Staff at a home care service provider raised almost £100 to support dementia services.

Team members at Right at Home, in Preston, held a cupcake day, raising £80 for Alzheimer’s Society.

Hilary Hampton, registered manager at Right at Home, said: “Our very talented senior care giver Kelly Ramsden made some beautiful cakes.

“We would like to thank everyone who supported this wonderful event and everyone who donated our fantastic raffle prizes. Together we raised £80 by eating cakes together, having a brilliant raffle and lovely game of bingo.”