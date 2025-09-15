Watch Melissa Anglesea, from Suzi Wong Boxing and Fightwear, as she pays tribute to Ricky Hatton.

A Lancashire sportswear company boss who created Ricky Hatton’s boxing attire has paid tribute to the late fighter.

Hatton was found dead at his Hyde home on September 14. Police say there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.

Suzi Wong Boxing and Fightwear, based in Adlington, Chorley, made Ricky’s boxing attire since they started business and continued to work with him throughout his career.

Melissa Anglesea, Creative Director of Suzi Wong Boxing and Fightwear, said: “It’s a massive shock. I think you'll see the ripple effects through every sport, and with everybody, because he was just such a great person.

Ricky Hatton of Great Britain floors Freddie Pendleton of USA in the second round of the WBU Light-Welterweight Championship fight at the MEN Arena, Manchester. | Gary M. Prior / ALLSPORT / Getty Images

“Ricky was really the first superstar that Suzi Wong ever had. For Manchester as a whole, he brought so many great nights and the Manchester boxing scene was so big because of him. Youngsters coming into local gyms wanted to be the next Ricky Hatton.

“A first memory of Ricky actually was my dad taking me to the gym and seeing Ricky hitting this massive belt. I think Billy Graham or whoever had the belt on at the time was sick out of the ropes because Ricky hit that hard. Those whipping body shots that he used to do. No one does it. He was just such a great fighter.

“We were part of Ricky's career from a very young boy, all the way to these massive nights in Vegas and massive nights in the Manchester Arena. Everybody knows he's such a huge City fan and it was always sky blue. I think at times he's worn black, but there was always some sky blue element in there.

“But Manchester as a whole loved him. It didn't really matter whether you were a City supporter or you were a United supporter, you loved Ricky Hatton. And those ring walks were spectacular. I'm a United fan, but I loved that whole Blue Moon and everything. I've been to many, many fights in the arena, but I've never been to a fight since Ricky that's had that atmosphere and just that whole energy.

“Through that lens, we see the highs, but we never see the lows and the lows are really low in boxing and I think those are the bits that are not documented unfortunately. And boxing is a show, isn't it? You know, when Ricky put his kit on and was ready to fight, that was a show, he was a showman. But then when you close the door at night and you're on your own and you're like, oh, I've just lost or I've not had a great day training or whatever, we don't see those bits and I think that's the bit that maybe needs to be documented a little bit more. I know Ricky talked about it quite a lot and maybe put a brave face on it sometimes.

“I think for a very long time, we won't see a fanbase such as Ricky's. It was so special and I know he felt so proud of that. He was such a great person and I think would always give his time to other people and that's what made him so special.”