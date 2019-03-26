Ribchester Music Makers to sing in special concert

Ribchester Music Makers and Friends will be singing The Crucifixion by John Stainer in St Wilfrid’s Church, Ribchester on Tuesday April 9 at 8 pm

Tickets will cost £5.00 on the door.

The Musical Director of the Music Makers group is Edward Haythornwhite. The 22 choir members will be joined by 10 additional singers.

The organist will be Harvey Stansfield, the tenor soloist Greg Treloar and the bass soloist David Rothwell.

The Music Makers rehearse each Thursday evening from 7.30pm to 9pm in St Wilfrid's church and new members are always welcome, no audition required.

For more details about the choir contact choir administrator Clare Levick on 01254 878682. Tickets can also be obtained by calling Robin on 01254 878479.