Ribbleton man to take on the Chester Ultra for the Alzheimer's Society

A Preston man will be running 100 miles to support people with dementia.

A Preston man will be running 100 miles to support people with dementia.

Chris Russell, of Ribbleton, will take on the Chester Ultra on May 18 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The 28-year-old said: “I have been wanting to enter a 100 mile race since running 100km last summer. Six months on, I’ve found a race which starts and finishes in Chester.

“I’ve set two targets. The first one is to simply finish the race, and the second one is to try and finish it in under 24 hours.

“After running a 50-mile training run a few weekends back, the mental aspect of running for that length of time hit me, but I am looking forward to the challenge.

“Training is going well. I try to run two to three times during the week and a longer run on the weekends. I definitely feel more suited to longer distances at a slower pace as opposed to shorter distances.

“Having a close family member live with dementia, the Alzheimer’s Society is a charity I wanted to raise a bit of cash for. Whether directly or indirectly, it is an illness that affects many lives.

“850,000 people are living with Dementia in the UK, and this number is rising every year.”

To support Chris visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/100miles4dementia