Ribble Valley village of Chipping hopes to gain coveted Britain in Bloom award - again!

The Ribble Valley village of Chipping is in the national spotlight this month for its flower power.

Judges from the Royal Horticultural Society visited last Wednesday for an hour long tour of the village’s horticultural highlights.

Wildflower meadow at St Mary's Church, Chipping

The 17th century village is a finalist in the village category of this year’s Britain in Bloom.

Chairman of Chipping in Bloom Helen Lear said: “We had to escort the judges on a route that highlights three different criteria - horticulture, community participation and environmental responsibility.”

The community involvement was evident, not just in the fine floral displays but in a special festival, as Helen explained: “ This year Chipping in Bloom celebrates our 10th anniversary and we’ve held a flower pot festival so the community has been involved recycling plant pots .”

All organisations, community groups, businesses and residents were invited to create a display using flowerpots.

St Bartholomew's church,Chipping

Highlightsincluded the village green, St Bartholomew’s church and the wildflower meadow at St Mary’s church which was planted by Chipping Beavers and Cubs.

Helen said: “We think it went well, but for us the village looked great and to be honest that’s our reward. It’s the icing on the cake to be recognised by the RHS.”

Helen and three of her team, including publicity officer Maureen Priestley, will travel to Belfast in October to represent the north west at the results ceremony.

Meanwhile Chipping has also entered North West in Bloom competition and those results will be announced on November 3.

• The village has a proud tradition of winning bloom awards - it won gold in the Northwest in Bloom competition in 2016 and 2017. It was also awarded Gold medals in the North West in Bloom competition in 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and won the RHS Britain in Bloom Gold Award for Best Village in 2009.