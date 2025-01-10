Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Ribble Valley councillor is seeking retrospective planning permission to keep a detached Scandinavian-style timber-clad house, built on land without approval.

Councillor John Atherton, an Independent, has applied for retrospective permission from Ribble Valley Council to keep the single storey timber-clad home and hard standing area on land at 4A Wiswell Lane in Whalley. Critics say the building harms the character of a village neighbourhood and threatens traffic access and safety - and planning officers have the planning committee to refuse the application.

The Wiswell Lane site has two existing homes on the west, called 4 Wiswell Lane. Other neighbours’ gardens are on the north and west boundaries. Elsewhere on the south-east side, a new property is being built, called 4B Wiswell Lane. Overall, the access is serving five homes, according to planning reports. Other homes are numbers 6 and 8.

The timber-clad building was originally envisaged as being temporary to help meet Coun Atherton’s family needs, while an extension was built to the main property, according to a statement by planning agent Edward James, of PWA Planning in Preston. But later, Coun Atherton decided to use it the timber structure as his own home with other family members were in the main house.

The property owned by Coun Atherton | RVBC

Building work began in March 2020 and was completed by June that year. The site includes parking spaces for two cars and household waste is collected from the Wiswell Lane entrance, a shared access point. Separately, Coun Atherton sold some land on the south-east side, where a separate house is currently being built.

In a report, Coun Atherton’s planning agent states: “It was the applicant’s understanding that the timber-clad building as now built was a temporary annex mobile home and therefore did not require planning permission. Nevertheless, since the building was complete, there were a number of neighbour complaints, and the applicant had ongoing discussions with the council’s enforcement officer regarding the building.

“A pre-application request was submitted to the council in late 2020, with the response received in January 2021. It was the council’s view that the building required consent. Following this, the applicant kept in correspondence with the council. It was constructively agreed a planning application should be submitted to regularise the development.”

In summary, the agent states: ”The development is considered to constitute sustainable development, with the retention of the existing dwelling allowing the applicant to live in close contact with family members. This dwelling is of a high-quality design which is sympathetic to the surrounding context and does not cause any detrimental impacts to neighbouring amenity. Furthermore, the proposal is acceptable from a highways and access standpoint.”

Councillor John Atherton | RBVC

However, council planning officers are recommending refusal. They say the building fails to respond positively the inherent pattern of development or character of nearby dwellings. It creates significant, measurable adverse impacts upon the character and visual amenities of the area, they believe.

Also planning officers say the application has not ‘adequately demonstrated’ that the existing access and internal access track can accommodate further vehicle movements without impacting the safe operation of the highway.

The council could demand that the property is demolished.