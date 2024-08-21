Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A unique bar and live music venue in the heart of Whalley has been operating without the correct permission.

Bosses at The Salvage House, in Back King Street, are seeking to regularise the unauthorised change of use of the 1960s building which sits within the Whalley Conservation Area.

The venue - just off the main high street in Whalley - has been serving Peruvian and other popstreet food, craft beer and cocktails since 2018, and regularly hosts retail events, live music and dj's playing. It also sells antiques.

The Salvage House, Back King Street, Whalley | RVBC/Peter Hitchen Architects

A letter to Ribble Valley Borough Council on behalf of applicant Tom Marsh states that the business is keen to operate in line with planning policy, and had been working under the assumption all was correct.

It says: “Upon our initial occupation of the building we had assumed the building was class D as it had been used as an educational space, but that was prior to 2010 so we used the now obsolete temporary change of use to retail for two years but extended to three years within this period.

“When the class E changes came into effect, we assumed we fell under that, as the previous use of the building seems to have been retailers and a kitchen going back 10 years. We have taken professional advice from the agent who has been in consultation with the planning department in order to ensure we proceed in line with planning policy.”

There are no material changes to the external appearance of the building proposed, and the use is for Thursday to Sunday opening hours only. Architect Peter Hitchen says the building is part of a group of 20th century utilitarian structures “of no architectural or historical significance”.

The venue is currently open and trading as usual.

Local consultation

It comes as residents in Whalley are being urged to speak up about impact of licensed premises. Ribble Valley Borough Council has launched a probe into whether residents think the village’s ‘cumulative impact assessment’, or CIA, should be extended for a second time. Cumulative impact assessments are undertaken to see if the number, type or density of licensed premises is too high, or serious problems of nuisance and disorder exist, or have started to exist outside or in the vicinity of those premises.