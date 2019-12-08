Revive your spirits with art, music and science

Here's five things you must do next week

Painting for Pleasure Classes, Preston and Garstang, Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays

If you fancy having a go at painting - or feel you would benefit from a refresher course – then look no further than these informative classes. They take place at the Arts Centre in Garstang on Mondays and at St George’s Hall, Preston, on Tuesdays and Fridays. See www.painting-classes-uk.net for more.

Eagley Jazz Club, Dunscar Conservative Club, Bromley Cross, Monday, December 9

Regarded as one of the top jazz clubs in the north of England, The Eagley Jazz Club offers quality traditional jazz presented by some of this country’s top bands, plus a considerable number of musicians from abroad. This Monday it’s their Annual Christmas Dinner with the Tame Valley Stompers providing the entertainment. Call 07938 171684 or see www.jazznorthwest.co.uk/eagley for more details and to find out about future concerts.

Science(ish), Science and Industry Museum, Manchester, Tuesday, December 10

As part of the Science and Industry Museum, Manchester’s adult only special events, TV presenter Rick Edwards and editor of The New Scientist journal, Dr Michael Brooks will present a live edition of the Science(ish) Podcast, a look at the science lurking within the scripts of famous films. Find out more online at www.scienceandindustrymuseum.org.uk.

Marine Conservation Society, Lancashire, Winter Lecture, Gregson Arts & Community Centre, Lancaster, Wednesday, December 11

The coast of Lancashire is home to thousands of species, from basking sharks to microscopic plankton, but for centuries we have neglected our marine and coastal ecosystems, leaving them damaged and depleted. Project Officer Eleanor Falch will highlight how Lancashire’s Living Seas organisation is working hard to protect the wildlife that lives in the Irish Sea and around our coast, with the vision of reviving these incredible environments. See www.lancashiremcs.org.uk for more.

The Spirit of Christmas, All Saints’ Church, Clayton le Moors, from Friday, December 13

Everyone is welcome at this Christmas Festival which will feature stalls, a Christmas themed café and ‘Windows of Christmas’ decorated by local organisations and businesses. Catch some jazz on the Friday night (book tickets on 01254 232354) and join in with the festival finale Carol Service at 6.30pm on Sunday 15.