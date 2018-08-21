REVEALED: Preston rated as one of Britain's least liked cities

Have your say

Data revealing the most and least popular of Britain's 57 cities has ranked Preston as one of the worst.

The data collected from more than 55,000 YouGov.co.uk members has Preston placed in 53rd, with only 33% of people saying they like it.

York has been revealed as Britain’s most liked city with more than nine in ten Britons (92%) saying that they like the historic Viking settlement.

Neighbouring cities Manchester (69%) and Liverpool (68%) fared better, coming in at 27th and 28th place respectively.

Here is the full list of rankings:

Rank - City - % who like the city

1 - York - 92%

2 - Bath - 89%

3 - Edinburgh - 88%

4 - Chester - 83%

5 - Durham - 81%

6 - Salisbury - 80%

7 - Truro - 80%

8 - Canterbury - 79%

9 - Wells - 79%

10 - Cambridge - 78%

11 - Winchester - 78%

12 - Oxford - 78%

13 - Inverness - 78%

14 - Lincoln - 77%

15 - Exeter - 76%

16 - Stoke-on-Trent - 75%

17 - St David's - 74%

18 - Brighton & Hove - 74%

19 - Worcester - 73%

20 - Chichester - 73%

21 - Hereford - 73%

22 - London - 73%

23 - Newcastle upon Tyne - 72%

24 - Norwich - 72%

25 - Glasgow - 71%

26 - Ripon - 71%

27 - Manchester - 69%

28 - Liverpool - 68%

29 - Plymouth - 68%

30 - Cardiff - 67%

31 - Ely - 66%

32 - Stirling - 65%

33 - Gloucester - 64%

34 - Portsmouth - 64%

35 - Bristol - 63%

36 - St Albans - 63%

37 - Carlisle - 61%

38 - Lichfield - 60%

39 - Aberdeen - 58%

40 - Leeds - 58%

41 - Nottingham - 57%

42 - Southampton - 55%

43 - Swansea - 53%

44 - Sheffield - 53%

45 - Dundee - 53%

46 - Derby - 44%

47 - Birmingham - 40%

48 - Peterborough - 40%

49 - Salford - 38%

50 - Leicester - 38%

51 - Coventry - 37%

52 - Kingston upon Hull - 37%

53 - Preston - 33%

54 - Wakefield - 32%

55 - Sunderland - 30%

56 - Wolverhampton - 24%

57 - Bradford - 23%

Read the original YouGov report here