REV RON GREENALL: Taking a quick flight into Blackpool before an escape to the land of nod

When I was a child the word “spitfire” was so emotive.

Used in the Battle of Britain so effectively, its maiden flight goes back to this week in 1936, and hence one of my pictures this week.

Wren Aircraft made at Dick Kerr Factory, Spitfire Blackpool Prom, Fulwood Scouts group, Billy Salesman, Blackpool, Lancashire mug and the moon

I wrote some weeks ago about the place Blackpool has in aviation history but what I have never fully realised until now was the importance of the Dick, Kerr factory in Preston.

The other aircraft picture of the Wren single engine aircraft was built by English Electric at the factory around 1924.

There are no prizes as to where I took the Spitfire picture as the Albert and The Lion behind it give it away.

It was from Blackpool Prom during Battle of Britain week last year.

Now why is the moon also pictured?

It’s because, during this week 20 years ago, it was discovered water existed on the moon.

No, we have no concrete evidence that there is life there as we know it, but this find two decades ago has led to increased speculation about this possibility.

Next comes a picture of a Billy’s Weekly Liar salesman on Blackpool front in the1950s.

The editor, owner and printer of this came from Preston and such far out headlines as this one did bring in sales to holidaymakers looking for a good laugh.

My recent request for local scouting pictures and information has had a good response from you.

The picture I use today is of scouts and cubs at Fulwood Methodist Church in 1975 is just one such offering and others will follow later.

We take modern technology so much for granted today.

Perhaps you have overlooked the fact that it was in this week in 1876 that Graham Bell invented the telephone.

Now mobile phones are used everywhere and you never know what you may be asked next in a call.

Recently I was put on the spot by a Chorley reader asking where the phrase “land of nod” came from.

She thought it was a biblical phrase.

Well sure enough in the Book of Genesis chapter 4 verse 16, it was the land to which Cain was exiled after he had slain his brother Abel.

However, it was the famous satirist Jonathan Swift who in his work Polite Conversation wrote “He was going to the land of Nod”, meaning he was going to sleep and it seems to have been used in that context since.

Now it is time for a cuppa, or to be precise a mug. You might do the same with my last picture today before you and as true Lancastrians say the words on it in true dialectic form... cheers!