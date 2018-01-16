REV RON GREENALL: Recycling times and a sweet piece of Preston nostalgia

We all know the phrase “You’re skating on thin ice.”

My first picture today (top)is of a scene from times past in Preston when Avenham Valley in Preston was flooded.

During major frost periods, to stop people drowning on the Ribble, they were encouraged to skate here and not by Tram Bridge, with the whirlpool around and fatalities happening.

Later this month, I will deal with weather lore in full.

Today, I recall that as a child in Victoria Street Preston we could often forecast the weather by the reflective colour of the stone on St Walburg’s steeple.

The architect for this, shown in one of my pictures, was J A Hansom who also designed the Hansom cab. It is 309 feet tall and claimed to be the tallest spire of any parish church in England.

Rev Ron reflections Jan 15 2018 Avenham Park ice skating, St Walberghs steeple, Preston, Ribble Valley bus Preston to Longridge, cotton reel projects, Spangles advert and box cart

On a train trip from Preston to Blackpool, it was the tallest structure you caught sight of until you saw Blackpool Tower.

Following on from my words about our family holidays in Blackpool, a reader from Accrington tells me just before the Second World War for five shillings a day, you would get three square meals and a bed.

For two shillings a week, he tells me you could get a bed if you made your own meals.

You could also get vegetables, potatoes and sweet at three pence a portion, but the use of a cruet was six pence a week extra.

Joseph Aloysius Hansom was a prolific English architect working principally in the Gothic Revival style. He invented the Hansom cab and designed St Walburge’s Church in Preston

Some people went without salt and pepper “on medical grounds” they said, when the truth was to save the tanner and carry salt and pepper in their pocket for when the landlady was not looking.

As kids, we really did practice recycling.

Look at my pictures which show what we could do with an empty cotton reel .

Every time, I pass the Dewhurst thread factory site on the way into Skipton, I think of the dozens of bobbins we recycled in these two and other ways

Remember the motto in those days was “make do and mend”.

This Canon used the bobbin cannon to shoot with!

Today, I also present ‘a superlative box cart’ as a reader describes it, using pram wheel, but also old rope for steering and much more recycling than the one I showed before.

Now to the Spangles advert – and just look at the claims it makes.

It is also a fact you needed one sweet ration coupon for them for sweet rationing, brought in on July 26, 1942 .

This was not abolished until February 5, 1953.

My last picture is of a very old Ribble Bus on the Preston to Longridge route.

Just look at the solid wheels, ticket machine and so many details here.

After this all this work, I’m off for a toffee!

