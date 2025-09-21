Retired NHS midwife becomes 1,000th patient to undergo surgery at Preston eye clinic

Barbara Parkinson at Optegra Preston

A retired NHS midwife has marked a significant milestone at a local eye clinic, becoming the 1,000th patient to undergo surgery at Optegra Eye Clinic in Preston.

Barbara Parkinson, 78, from Walton-le-Dale near Preston, received cataract surgery at the specialist centre, which opened in summer 2024. Following her procedure, she was informed that hers was the 1,000th operation performed at the clinic.

Optegra Preston Clinic Manager Sohail Bhula commented: “We were aware that this milestone was approaching and I was delighted that Mrs Parkinson was the one! Her treatment has made such a difference and I am delighted that she agreed to be part of our celebrations and that we were able to make her feel special.

“It’s incredible to think that since opening last year we have helped so many people to improve their vision and quality of life thanks to our partnership with the NHS. We will continue to provide a five-star service to local residents and hope to help many more people live life to the full, free of cataracts.”

Mrs Parkinson praised the speed and quality of care she received, saying: “Within just a few weeks of my referral I was at the clinic for my consultation. I chose Optegra because Bamber Bridge is five minutes down the road from our house so it was very convenient.

“The staff couldn’t have been more helpful, they really made me feel at ease. It was such a positive experience all round. I’m really delighted with the outcome and my new improved vision has helped with my crafting hobbies – card making, long stitch and cross stitch.

“Throughout my career I was always told that if you treat patients as you would like to be treated yourself then you can’t go wrong. I am very grateful to the whole team for taking such good care of me.”

Optegra Eye Health Care delivers both private and NHS-funded treatments, including cataract surgery, laser eye surgery, lens replacement, and management of conditions such as AMD and glaucoma. It performs more than 170,000 procedures annually.