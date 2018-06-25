Resort youngsters join future dance stars for showcase night

Have your say

Young dancers from Blackpool will join a celebration of The Lowry theatre’s resident dance training programme.

An end of year celebration for The Lowry Centre for Advanced Training in Dance (CAT) at the Salford Quays arts establishment, on Saturday and Sunday, July 28 and 29, will feature a performance from Blackpool’s Royal Ballet Primary Steps scheme on the Saturday.

The Lowry CAT is one of 11 centres across the UK which help to identify and assist, young people with exceptional potential to benefit from world-class specialist training, regardless of their personal circumstances, as part of a broad and balanced education.

The Lowry CAT dance triple bill is an end of year celebration of talent starring young dancers from across the North West.

The aspiring dancers will be performing works made in collaboration with world class dance artists Joss Arnott, Jamaal Burkmar and Morgann Runacre-Temple.

Starring on The Lowry’s Quays theatre stage will be graduating dancers Pute Chomchan from Rochdale, Evie Pendlebury from Bolton, Laurence Brown from Stockport, and Holly Brennan from Oldham.

All four have accepted places at prestigious dance conservatoires and university courses to further their training.

Performances take place at 8pm. Tickets cost £10 from www.thelowry.com.