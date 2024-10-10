Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire broke out in a derelict building near the M65 in Haslingden.

Eight fire engines attended a derelict building on Grane Road at around 11.15am on Thursday.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used the aerial ladder platform and two hose reels and two hose reel jets to extinguish the flames.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Please avoid the area and keep your windows and doors closed if you can see or smell smoke.”

The road was closed in both directions and residents were urged not to fly drones in the area while firefighters made the area safe.

The incident was reduced to six fire engines at around 4pm, with the road reopening at approximately 5.45pm.

The fire service said crews were monitoring hot spots and they would remain in attendance for several hours.